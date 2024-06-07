Man wanted in connection with fraudulent transaction at East Sussex jewellers

Sussex Police have issued an appeal for the identification the man wanted in connection with the transaction which officers say took place in April.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us identify this person?
"We’d like to speak to them in connection with a fraudulent transaction at a jewellers in Hailsham on April 11
"Report it online or call 101 if you can help, quoting crime reference 47240067964.
