Man wanted in connection with fraudulent transaction at East Sussex jewellers

By Sam Pole
Published 7th Jun 2024, 17:56 BST
A man is wanted by Sussex Police in connection with a fraudulent transaction at a jewellers in East Sussex.

Sussex Police have issued an appeal for the identification the man wanted in connection with the transaction which officers say took place in April.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us identify this person?

"We’d like to speak to them in connection with a fraudulent transaction at a jewellers in Hailsham on April 11

"Report it online or call 101 if you can help, quoting crime reference 47240067964.

A man is wanted by Sussex Police in connection with a fraudulent transaction at a jewellers in East Sussex. Picture: Sussex Police

