Man 'wielding meat cleaver and kitchen knife' arrested after being nabbed by a police dog in Chichester

A man has been arrested with a meat cleaver and a knife after being seized by a police dog.

According to Sussex Police, officers were assisted by police dog Billy who apprehended the man during a ‘suspected drug deal’ in the city.

The man has been charged an is due to appear in court.

Surrey and Sussex’s police dog department made this this statement on social media this morning (Monday, March 13): “A male in Chichester wielding a meat cleaver and kitchen knife during a suspected drug deal didn’t count on PD Billy’s teeth being sharper than the knives he was carrying. Carrying knives can have unintended consequences out of your control. Male charged and remanded for court.”

Police dog Billy

The department has been approached for more information.

