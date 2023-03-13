Edit Account-Sign Out
Man 'wielding meat cleaver and kitchen knife' arrested after police dog attack in Chichester

A man has been arrested with a meat cleaver and a knife after being seized by a police dog.

By Joe Stack
45 minutes ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 8:05am

According to Sussex Police, officers were assisted by police dog Billy who apprehended the man during a ‘suspected drug deal’ in the city.

The man has been charged an is due to appear in court.

Surrey and Sussex’s police dog department made this this statement on social media this morning (Monday, March 13): “A male in Chichester wielding a meat cleaver and kitchen knife during a suspected drug deal didn’t count on PD Billy’s teeth being sharper than the knives he was carrying. Carrying knives can have unintended consequences out of your control. Male charged and remanded for court.”

Police dog Billy

The department has been approached for more information.

The kitchen knife and meat cleaver that were seized