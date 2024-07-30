Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police investigation is underway after a video emerged of a man, in possession of a knife, holding onto the back of a moving bus in Sussex.

Detectives are ‘liaising with Brighton and Hove Buses’ as they ‘seek to identify the person involved’, and to assist with the ongoing investigation.

A social media appeal by Brighton and Hove Police read: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a person holding onto the back of a moving bus in Brighton, in possession of a knife.

"We’re urging anyone who saw what happened or captured any further footage, or anyone who recognises the person, to please come forward.