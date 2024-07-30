Man with a knife holds onto back of moving bus in Sussex; police launch appeal
A police investigation is underway after a video emerged of a man, in possession of a knife, holding onto the back of a moving bus in Sussex.
Detectives are ‘liaising with Brighton and Hove Buses’ as they ‘seek to identify the person involved’, and to assist with the ongoing investigation.
A social media appeal by Brighton and Hove Police read: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media which appears to show a person holding onto the back of a moving bus in Brighton, in possession of a knife.
"We’re urging anyone who saw what happened or captured any further footage, or anyone who recognises the person, to please come forward.
“You can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1093 of 29/07.”