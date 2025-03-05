Manager was 'in floods of tears' when she heard Broad Oak pre-school had been rated 'outstanding'

A small village pre-school has won the overall accolade of 'Outstanding' following an Ofsted inspection, writes Susan King.

Broad Oak Pre-School was judged 'Outstanding' for overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

It has climbed the ladder of success after scoring 'Good' at a previous inspection.

Manager Cat Varley admitted she was 'in floods of tears' when she heard the outcome of the inspection.

Children at Forest School

She said: "It was such a long day, from 8am-4pm. At 3.30pm we were told the outcome, but were not allowed to share the information.

"We were absolutely thrilled.

"We are a 'set up and pack away' pre-school in a village hall. So many pre-schools locally have had to close down and times are hard, with the current economic situation.

"It's a huge credit to our wonderful staff and the lovely children we care for."

Broad Oak Village Hall - where the pre school is based

Inspectors said: "Children flourish and thrive in this inspirational setting.

"Staff consistently prioritise children's emotional well-being- for example they ensure a familiar adult is always available to help reassure younger children which helps them feel completely safe and secure."

They noted how staff carefully plan an exciting range of inclusive activities that successfully promote learning for children at different stages of development. Partnerships with parents are also 'exceptionally strong.'

Inspectors continued: 'Children are polite and demonstrate excellent manners with staff proving exceptional role models consistently showing high levels of respect for children and adults.'

BOPS committee and staff

Importantly, it was noted the special educational needs coordinator works closely with parents, outside agencies and key people to put in place achievable targets. Children with SEND are 'superbly supported.'

And finally they praise 'the incredibly passionate and dedicated manager who expertly supports her staff."

Pre-school chair Sophie Gilbert added: "They are also just about to be awarded a HALO award for their work in supporting children and families' health and well being."