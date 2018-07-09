Maresfield murder suspect due to appear at Lewes Crown Court

The body of a woman discovered at a house in Maresfield has been formally identified as Samantha Toms.

The 47-year-old was tragically found dead at her home in Field End at about 7.30am on Thursday (July 5), and police subsequently launched a murder investigation.

Ralph Fairman, 50, a labourer, of no fixed address, was arrested on the A22 at Ashurst Wood, near East Grinstead, shortly afterwards and was remanded in custody.

The Crown Prosecution authorised a charge of murder against Fairman, who appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (July 7) and is now due to appear before Lewes Crown Court tomorrow (Tuesday, July 10).

The dead woman and the suspect had been in a relationship together, police said, and no one else is being sought in connection with the incident.