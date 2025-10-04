Marking 50th anniversary of Duke Ellington’s iconic Eastbourne Performance

Ellington in Eastbourne offers a night of world-class jazz, local voices and musical heritage in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Duke Ellington’s iconic Eastbourne Performance.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1975 saw the last official album released by one of the world’s greatest ever jazz musicians, Duke Ellington, a live recording of one of his final performances, a performance two years earlier at the Congress Theatre in Eastbourne – a moment which will now be celebrated in the very same venue with an evening of music on October 12 starting at 7pm. Tickets from £29 at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or 01323 412000.

The night features the big band Echoes of Ellington, The Ellington Piano Project and The Brighton and Hove Youth Big Band plus a pre-show foyer performance from Jazz Futures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading the project is jazz musician Arnie Somogyi who brings The Ellington Piano Project to Eastbourne. On the night he and Mark Edwards are launching their new album inspired directly by the Duke’s Eastbourne performance and recorded using the very same Steinway grand piano Duke Ellington played that night.

“As soon as we found out that Ellington had played on it for that performance we thought that we had to do a project around it,” Arnie said. “ And we have had some really nice critical reviews already. We are doing a tour associated with the album. We start off in Manchester and we end up in Eastbourne. We are hoping to tour it more widely next year once we've got some more reviews under our belts.”

The band features New York-based rising tenor star Gideon Tazelaar, trumpeter Chris Coull and drummer Matthew Holmes.

“Ellington was the centre of the jazz world,” Arnie says. “I'm a jazz musician and he was just one of those jazz musicians who was central to my listening. My way in was through Charles Mingus. Being a bass player myself, he was one of my sound models and someone I've been hopelessly trying to emulate! But his great hero was Ellington. Ellington made music that was accessible. He comes from the big band tradition. Dance is very much part of his tradition straight away. But his music was harmonically and compositionally informed which made it really interesting. Just because music was popular, it didn't mean that it had to be dumbed down, and I think that's why he had so much appeal to so many different people across so many different genres.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Duke’s iconic Eastbourne performance recording was an album that marked the end of his 58-year career as a multiple Grammy Award-winning pianist, composer and band leader who helped define the development of jazz as an enduring musical art form.

Ellington in Eastbourne now celebrates the town’s special connection to the Duke.

Heading the bill are Echoes of Ellington, performing highlights from the Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald songbook, fronted by Pete Long, musical director of The Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra, with featured virtuoso vocalist Sara Oschlag.

Opening the night will be The Brighton and Hove Youth Big Band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening concert will be preceded by an Ellington-themed, free-to-attend performance in the Congress Theatre foyer presented by New Generation Jazz Futures Youth Ensembles by the next generation of young players from 5.30pm.