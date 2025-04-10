Marking Holy Week and Easter Day at Chichester Cathedral
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
As Chichester Cathedral marks its 950th anniversary in 2025, it invites visitors to journey through the poignant moments of Holy Week and Easter Day.
“These sacred days offer an opportunity to reflect on the final days of Jesus' life, from his triumphant entry on Palm Sunday to his resurrection on Easter Day,” a spokesman said.
“The Cathedral’s services for Holy Week and Easter will bring the ancient rituals of the Church to life, with many events being livestreamed to reach those unable to attend in person.”
Holy Week Services
Sunday 13th April – Palm Sunday
- 8:00am – Holy Communion (Book of Common Prayer, said)
- 9:15am – Service for Children, Families and Caregivers
- 10:15am – Choral Mattins
- 11:15am – Sung Eucharist with Procession of Palms (livestreamed)
- 3:00pm – Choral Evensong (livestreamed)
Holy Monday & Tuesday
- Monday 14th & Tuesday 15th April, 8:00pm – Choral Compline (Quire & Presbytery) Compline is a service of quiet reflection marking the completion of the day.
Holy Wednesday
- 7:45am – Morning Prayer (said)
- 8:00am – Holy Communion
- 12:00pm – Diocesan Chrism Eucharist
- 2:30pm – Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament
- 8:00pm – Tenebrae: The Liturgy of Shadows
Thursday 17th April – Maundy Thursday
- 7:45am – Morning Prayer (said)
- 8:00am – Holy Communion
- 10:30am – Holy Communion (Book of Common Prayer)
- 7:00pm – The Liturgy of Maundy Thursday (livestreamed)
Friday 18th April – Good Friday
- 7:45am – Morning Prayer (said)
- 9:30am – The Easter Story Retold: A Service for Children, Families and Caregivers
- 12:00pm – Three Hours' Devotion (livestreamed)
- 1:30pm – The Liturgy of the Passion (livestreamed)
Easter Eve
- Saturday 19th April, 7:30pm – Easter Vigil with Baptism and Confirmation
Sunday 20th April – Easter Day
- 8:00am – Holy Communion (Book of Common Prayer, said)
- 9:15am – Service for Children, Families and Caregivers
- 10:15am – Choral Mattins
- 11:15am – Sung Eucharist (livestreamed)
- 3:00pm – Choral Evensong (livestreamed)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.