Marlipins Museum re-opens with World War II exhibition - D-Day connection re-examined

Marlipins has had a number of uses over the centuries ranging from a bonded warehouse, toy shop and builder’s store. Now a museum, it houses an important photographic and visual record of Shoreham and the surrounding area, including material relating to the town’s maritime history, archaeology and social history items.

For its 2024 opening, the Museum will showcase an exhibition from Friends of Shoreham Fort, titled ‘Shoreham Fort, Incorporating Shoreham’s Role in D-Day’, which looks at Shoreham’s military past over the last 100+ years, including Shoreham’s involvement in D-Day. The exhibition displays many photographs relevant to the local area during World War II.

Shoreham's connection to D-Day is missing from many history books due to bad weather and Shoreham’s position as a tidal port. D-Day was originally planned for 5th June 1944 but Shoreham vessels had to take shelter in Newhaven before departing again on 6th June, for Normandy.

Friends of Shoreham Fort have been busy installing this brand new exhibition

The exhibition will co-incide with national celebrations of D-Day. Shoreham is an official 'D-Day 80' beacon site and the beacon will be lit on the 6th June at 21.15.

“We are delighted to host this exhibition, as part of our re-opening programme”, said Greg Talbot, General Manager at Sussex Past, owner of Marlipins. “It is our collective responsibility to care for our county’s history and heritage and Marlipins is a shining example of a community of people who work to support this goal. We look forward to welcoming members of the public over the Summer months to this very special building”.

Sussex Past would like to say a huge thanks to the Friends of Marlipins Museum for their work in opening the museum up to the public, and to Friends of Shoreham Fort for working alongside us to bring this important piece of Shoreham's history to visitors.

