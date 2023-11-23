Martello toilets, Seaford, now closed until spring 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
After a detailed process, Seaford Town Council is thrilled that work has commenced on the Martello Toilets and Café Refurbishment.
With work starting, the facilities will be closed, and temporary compostable toilets will be placed near the site for residents and visitors to use.
Following feedback from the public consultation this summer, the Town Council has been working closely with Compoost Solutions to create a fully accessible and sustainable temporary facility for this space.
The new unit is due to arrive in the coming weeks and until this time the closest accessible toilets will be located at Place Lane. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Please note Martello Kiosk will remain open throughout the works.
“It’s great to see signs the project is starting and to be able to offer temporary facilities for our community which are sustainable and fully accessible.” Stephanie Dubas, Vice Chair of Community Services Committee for Seaford Town Council.
Updates and approved designs for the Martello Toilets and Café Refurbishment can be found here - https://www.seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk/facilities-open-space/martellotoilets/