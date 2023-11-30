Marvellous moustaches raise funds for male cancers

A team in Hastings have been growing moustaches throughout November to raise funds for the national Movember campaign changing the face of men’s health throughout the UK.

Led by cancer survivor Alastair Fairley, the co-founder of the Hastings HEART charity, the idea captured the imagination of the Hastings Chamber of Commerce, whose Chairman, Sam Carter, and Chief Executive, Sean Dennis and colleagues James Bryant, Richard MacLeod, Martin Menezes and Molly Oliver all joined in the fun. Thus far, Alastair has raised an amazing £550 for the cause and the Chamber team £220.

In addition to fundraising, Alastair has been taking the show on the road, staging events around town to promote awareness of the campaign and distribute information on symptoms guys should be aware of for both testicular and prostate cancer. Supported by Sussex Health & Care, he has linked in with Hastings Voluntary Action’s Men’s Health Project, Mr. Hastings & St.Leonards, and other groups including Hastings Library. Overall, he estimates he has reached over 2000 men in the town with vital life-saving information on how to detect cancers early and what to do if you’re concerned.

“This has been a great start for what will become an annual campaign,” says Alastair. “Not only have we raised a huge amount for the Movember charity but – more importantly – we may have saved lives locally in the process.”

Sean Dennis, Alastair Fairley & Sam Carter show off their Mo's

The men of Hastings have the worst mortality rate for cancer in the whole of East Sussex, according to the latest figures from Public Health teams, with Prostate cancer one of the biggest killers.

However, many of these deaths are preventable, says Alastair. “Early detection of any cancer saves lives, but you’ve got to be aware of the symptoms. For testicular cancer, the most likely group to contract it are under 35! Our campaign aims to let people know what to look out for, how to check for signs, and what to do if you’re concerned. We really want to make a difference here locally.”