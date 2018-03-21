‘Massive coup’ as wrestling superstar comes to town

Doug Williams, arguably the biggest name in UK wrestling in the last two decades, is swapping the rings of America and Japan for Peacehaven’s Meridian Centre on Saturday (March 24).

The globe-trotting superstar tops the bill on a big Saturday night grappling spectacular in aid of the mayor’s charity fund-raiser.

John Freemantle, boss of Premier Promotions, which presents the Meridian shows, says the booking of Williams, a former American TNA and Ring of Honour champion, represents a massive coup for Peacehaven.

He said: “Williams has wrestled in the most amazing arenas in the world, and beaten the best wrestlers in the world, so for him to appear in Peacehaven really is something quite special. I hope the fans will support the show and pack out the Meridian Hall.”

As well as his championship triumphs in the States, which earned him global recognition, Williams has held Japanese and European titles, while in this country he is a former British judo champion, seven-times Wrestler of the Year and multi-winning Premier Wrestling Federation title-holder and trophy winner, including the current PWF heavyweight championship.

Williams is matched against one of the leading contenders for the PWF title, London strongman Josh Faulkner, while the power-packed card also features Charlie Checkmate, one of the most popular wrestlers to appear in Peacehaven, who is on a flying visit to the UK from Canada.

The all-action former Sussex star, who has been wowing fans in Toronto and Ottawa since emigrating two years ago, is bringing his alter ego, Freddie Mercurio, to the party against the colourful Prince of Mumbai, Rishi Ghosh.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm and also includes a tag-team bout and over the top rope American rumble, are £10 for adults, £9 concessions or £36 for a family ticket for two adults and two children. Telephone 01273 585493.