Masterclass for writers coming up in Eastbourne

Nicola Garrard (pic Shoot Me Now)

Tutor and author Nicola Garrard will provide advice and a mini-workshop in a masterclass for writers at the next meeting of Anderida Writers at the Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, on Tuesday, October 8 at 7.30 pm.

The topics she will cover are: 'my journey to publication'; the importance of engaging an editor or, if you cannot afford one, asking friends or fellow authors to read your manuscript and give you suggested edits; tips and advice for writers; a writing prompt for a practical writing exercise, with a focus on voice and point of view.

Nicola's debut novel, 29 Locks (HopeRoad, 2021), was shortlisted for the Lucy Cavendish Fiction Prize and the Mslexia Children’s Novel competition and longlisted for the Branford Boase Award 2022. It was picked by Suzi Feay (Financial Times) for their Best Books of 2021. Her second novel, 21 Miles (HopeRoad, 2023) was described by Aoife Fitzpatrick as ‘spectacular and unforgettable...with one of the most moving endings that I have ever read.’

The books are 'YA Crossovers' to be enjoyed by both adults and teenagers.

Nicola, a regular guest on BBC Radio London, was a speaker at the Hay Festival 2024 schools' programme and the UKLA International Conference 2024.

She says that 'word and mouth' is the best way to sell books in what is a saturated market.

Articles in the media can help and Nicola recalls that after The Guardian published a piece she'd written about being a teacher in London it greatly boosted sales of her book 29 Locks.

Nicola will be offering Anderida Writers and guests the chance to buy signed copies of her books at the meeting on Tuesday, October 8th. They will be available at £8, or £10 if the purchaser wishes to include a donation to Minority Matters/Trussell Trust charities.