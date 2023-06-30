NationalWorldTV
Maths trip adds to Collyer's students' understanding of university life

Collyer’s students recently enjoyed a Maths trip to the University of Sussex. Collyer’s Maths and Further Maths A Level students got a taste of university life, attending some fascinating lectures on the recent discovery of a new tile shape called a ‘Mono-tile’, Statistics in Biology and Fractals.
By Stephen MartellContributor
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 15:31 BST

Collyer’s Maths teacher, Sam Clarke, who helped organise the trip, said: “The students enjoyed exploring the campus and questioning some undergraduate students, which really added to their understanding.”

Hannah Page (Director of Faculty of Science and Maths at Collyer’s) agreed: “It was a great day; a chance for students to see some applications of the Maths they are learning at college and the wide variety of opportunities that mathematics offers.

“The group acquitted themselves wonderfully, asked intelligent questions, and were an absolute credit to Collyer’s.”

Collyer's Mathematicians at the University of SussexCollyer's Mathematicians at the University of Sussex
