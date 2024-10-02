MavFest 2024 - in celebration and memory of Matt Smith
That love was on display in full force as the MavFest team delivered a seamless, energetic & family friendly festival from start to finish. Mav’s family, his friends, the people of Midhurst & the wider community came together to remember Matt in the most fitting way possible; through a shared appreciation of live music, positive party vibes and, above all, love.
MavFest could not have taken place without the incredible generosity and support of so many people — the thank you list is endless but particular mention must go to the Greyhound Pub, who were in full support of the festival from the start and allowed us to not only hold it on their grounds but basically take over!
Another mention must go to the driving force behind the mini festival Gus Eastman, who took it upon himself to basically will MavFest into existence with a superhuman effort. A big thank you also must go to all the artists who performed, all the people that gave up their time to help with the build-up and on the day and of course to all of you that attended, donated, sang along and danced the night away!
MavFest wasn’t just a celebration of Matt’s life, it was also an opportunity to recognise a vital organisation that has touched many of our lives, St Wilfrid's Hospice. We’re happy to announce that in one sunny, Saturday afternoon MavFest raised a staggering £7,643.47p! A total that soared beyond our wildest expectations!
Matt’s family said, “It has been so heartwarming and incredibly moving to witness everyone’s generosity, allowing us to show support for St Wilfrid’s who were there for Matt with such kindness and compassion.”
To find out more about MavFest 2024, head over to the Instagram @mav.fest.2024.
