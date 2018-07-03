'Mayday' call sparks huge coastguard search

A distress signal sparked a huge coastguard and rescue search off the coast of Newhaven and Brighton last night (July 2).

Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the Newhaven Coastguard and a rescue helicopter from Lidd were called out at around 6pm, alongside Newhaven and Brighton RNLI.

The RNLI joined the search (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

A spokesperson for the MCA said a verbal Mayday call was made somewhere off the coast between Brighton and Newhaven.

The emergency services scoured the coast between Newhaven breakwater and Brighton Palace Pier, but the search was stood down at 8.15pm.

The MCA spokesperson said: " A search was made but nothing was found so they were all stood down."

The coastguard helicopter from Lidd (Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)