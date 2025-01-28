MAYFACS Mayfield and Five Ashes launches scheme to bring local men together

Men on the move.

Mayfield based voluntary organisation, MAYFACS has launched a scheme to bring local men together.

'Men on the Move' is a weekly walk and talk group with the aim of helping people explore the local area together, build connections and get some low-level exercise.

'Men on the Move' is free to attend and open to every age. It is supported by Wealden District Council and East Sussex County Council. It will take place every Tuesday morning meeting at 9.30am in Court Meadow, Mayfield by the basketball courts.

A spokesperson said: "As the group builds, venues may vary to explore new places. The pace and distance of the walks will be determined by people who attend so it really is a group that can grow as the group wants it to."

For more details contact: [email protected] to find out information about the group, or simply turn up on a Tuesday morning. People are advised to wear suitable footwear and clothing for getting a little muddy!

