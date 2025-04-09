Mayfield scheme is called in by the government

Tell us what's happening in your area.

A scheme to demolish existing buildings, construct a new warehouse and enlarge a car park has been called in by the government.

Windmill Feeds, which currently operates out of premises at Cross in Hand, Uckfield, Crowborough and East Peckham, has lodged an application with Wealden District Council to centralise its operation at a new site in Mayfield.

The company's agent says the scheme will provide 'significant local rural employment.' At present its turnover is £4.5m per annum. Windmill Feeds supplies farm and domestic animal feeds (including equestrian) to trade and private customers.

But objectors say the site, formerly occupied by House of Plants, is on Wellbrook Hill, a dangerous stretch of the A267, which has already seen several serious road traffic crashes (including one fatal.) They point out the highway at this point is narrow and access to the warehouse is between two bends. Also there would be a problem for HGVs leaving and arriving at the site as their width and bulk would make it necessary to cross onto the opposite carriageway in order to navigate the entrance.

Mayfield Parish Council's planning committee objected to the proposal. They said the number of vehicles heading to and from the site, 15-20 as quoted in the applicants' statement, would be exceeded. They believe the changes will result in a large and intrusive 'industrial building' (7.1 metres in height) which is directly opposite an existing house. Householders have already objected. It would, they state, become a 'blot on the landscape.' The Council is already working towards reducing the speed limit on this stretch of road.

However applicants feel he application is sustainable, 'makes sense' in terms of reducing a number of sites.

An item is 'called in' when it means the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, directs the local planning authority to refer the application to them to make a decision.

