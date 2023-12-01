Mayor at Home Christmas party makes a resounding comeback

After a hiatus of either sparse attendance or cancellations in the past four years due to the pervasive impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mayor at Home Christmas event made an exuberant return this year, marking a joyful comeback to pre-pandemic numbers.

Craig Gershater and Judy Gershater, the esteemed Mayor, and Mayoress of Chichester, orchestrated a splendid evening that resonated with the warmth and spirit of the festive season.

The vibrant event unfolded on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at the stately Assembly Rooms within The Council House in Chichester, welcoming a remarkable gathering of over 120 esteemed guests including, Councillor Francis Oppler, the Mayor of Bognor Regis and Mayor of Havant, Councillor Rosy Raines. Attendees were treated to an enchanting musical backdrop provided by The Sleepy Lite, the acclaimed Orchestra of the University of Chichester. The harmonious blend of classic Christmas Carols and traditional jazz melodies created an atmosphere that was nothing short of magical.

Mayor Craig Gershater extended a gracious welcome to a diverse array of guests hailing from various corners of Chichester. The esteemed assembly included distinguished representatives from Chichester Cathedral, the West Sussex Fire Brigade, the University of Chichester's CEO, as well as recipients of Civic Awards such as, Mike Lewis, and Peter McCallum from Contact88, alongside representatives from the Chichester Natural History Museum.

The event witnessed a remarkable turnout of all Councillors, joined by prominent figures from the West Sussex County Council. Additionally, the presence of leaders from Chichester's twinning cities, Friends of Valletta and Friends of Chartres, added an international touch to the evening's festivities.

Mayor Gershater expressed his delight at the resounding success of the event, emphasizing the importance of community spirit and togetherness, especially after the challenging circumstances faced in recent years. He extended gratitude to all attendees for their enthusiastic participation, highlighting the significance of such gatherings in fostering unity and camaraderie within Chichester.