The Hailsham Photographic Society proudly announces its Annual Print Exhibition, which launched on Monday and runs until Saturday, June 24, from 10am-4pm at the Charles Hunt Centre in Vicarage Field.

Entry is free and refreshments will be available along with a prize raffle draw and the opportunity to purchase prints and postcards included in the exhibition.

Over 150 photographic images are on display each day covering a broad range of genres including landscape, travel, portraits and street photography. Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to chat with other photographers.

The society was proud to welcome the Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Paul Holbrook, and Town Crier Terry Tozer, who attended the exhibition on Tuesday.

Mayor Paul Holbrook pictured with Hailsham Photographic Society Chair Bruce Broughton and Town Crier Terry Tozer. Photo: Hailsham Photographic Society and Hailsham Town Council

Impressed with the images on display, Cllr Holbrook said: "The Town Crier and I were delighted to have been invited to attend the exhibition and thoroughly enjoyed meeting the keen photographers whose images were on display. The Print Exhibition, like the Society's Annual Colour Show of which I've attended many times in the past, is intended to show members of the public what the Society is all about, showcasing the extraordinary diversity and breadth of talent within their group."

"I would encourage as many people as possible to come along to this event before it ends on Saturday - and see these amazing images for themselves."

Hailsham Photographic Society chair, Bruce Broughton commented: "We were delighted to welcome the Mayor at Tuesday's exhibition and thank him and the Town Crier for visiting us. We were so pleased that they enjoyed our exhibition and their comments about our exhibition and photographers were very much appreciated."

The society meets at the Hellingly Community Hub on Thursdays at 7.30pm from September until end of May, and aims to provide members with a pleasant, social and welcoming environment in which they can enjoy, share and develop their photography.

Members have the opportunity to show their photography to the wider community of East Sussex at their Annual Audio-Visual Colour Show in March and the Print Exhibition in June. Some members also put on their own smaller exhibitions in the area.