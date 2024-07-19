Mayor & Deputy Mayor of Polegate celebrate 26th anniversary of Children with Cancer Fund in Polegate

By Jo Tricker
Contributor
Published 19th Jul 2024, 13:09 BST
Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar and Deputy Mayor Cllr Stephen Shing joined the community in celebrating the 26th Anniversary of the Children with Cancer Fund in Polegate and rededication of the memorial plaque, reaffirming the ongoing support for children and families affected by cancer.

Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar and Deputy Mayor Cllr Stephen Shing proudly attended the 26th Anniversary celebration of the Children with Cancer Fund in Polegate on Friday 26th July 2024.

The event, which brought together the community to support children and their families, was marked by a heartfelt rededication ceremony for the newly refreshed memorial plaque.

This special occasion underscored the ongoing commitment to aiding those affected by childhood cancer, with the renewed plaque standing as a testament to the strength and unity of the community.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Stephen Shing, Deputy Lieutenant Juliet Olsworth-Peter JP, Mayor of Polegate Cllr Dan Dunbar, Jacqueline Wilson, Chris Downton CWCF Polegate

