Mayor joins 20 Polegate residents for Don't Dine Alone lunch

The meal was prepared by Sycamore Grove's very own award-winning chef. The guests enjoyed a variety of dishes, including a starter of fresh soup, a main course of chicken with all the trimmings, and dessert.
Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “This is a brilliant initiative of bring local residents together who can chat and socialise together over a great lunch.”
The guests also had a chance to socialise and interact with each other. They shared stories, laughed, and enjoyed each other's company. The event was a huge success, and it showed how important it is to reach out to those who are lonely in our community.
If you are feeling lonely, please do not hesitate to contact Sycamore Grove, and staff will see where they can help you or your loved ones. They can provide you with support and companionship, and they can help you connect with other people in the community. Call 01424 320620 to find out more.