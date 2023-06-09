Mayor joins 20 Polegate residents for Don't Dine Alone lunch

Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar joined a group of 20 residents for lunch at Sycamore Grove Care Home as part of their Don't Dine Alone initiative, which aims to provide companionship and support for people who are lonely in thecommunity.

Cllr Dan Dunbar with Laurence Amstad and local residents

The meal was prepared by Sycamore Grove's very own award-winning chef. The guests enjoyed a variety of dishes, including a starter of fresh soup, a main course of chicken with all the trimmings, and dessert.

Cllr Dan Dunbar said: “This is a brilliant initiative of bring local residents together who can chat and socialise together over a great lunch.”

The guests also had a chance to socialise and interact with each other. They shared stories, laughed, and enjoyed each other's company. The event was a huge success, and it showed how important it is to reach out to those who are lonely in our community.