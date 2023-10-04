Mayor of Hailsham commends Charles Hunt Centre staff and volunteers

An over-55s social club and day centre for older people in Hailsham has been commended by the Town Mayor for outstanding work carried out in the town over the years.

Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook visited staff, trustees and senior citizens at the Charles Hunt Centre in Vicarage Field today [4 October], to see for himself how activities are run and services successfully provided for older people of Hailsham and surrounding areas.

The Charles Hunt Centre is a registered charity and, currently, most of the membership are over 80 years old. Members participate in bowls, Movement to Music, quizzes, beetle drives, bingo, film afternoons and singalongs, among other activities.

The Centre arranges outings and holidays for members using local travel companies or local bus hire. Members enjoy visiting local garden centres, river trips or going out for afternoon tea.

Hailsham Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook with Centre Chair Alan Faulkner and Centre Manager Sally Stanton

Additional services include weekly toenail cutting and monthly hearing aid sessions, and members will soon be able to access the services of a local solicitor at the Centre.

Freshly cooked two-course lunches are available to members and non-members and a number of fundraising activities are planned throughout the year which are open to the community, such as quiz evenings, table-top sales, craft fairs, bingo and games evenings.

"Staff and volunteers at the centre should be praised for their unstinting hard work and contribution given for the good of the community," said Cllr Holbrook. "Much of what has been achieved by the Charles Hunt Centre has been the result of a considerable degree of enthusiasm and commitment of volunteers in delivering vital services that support older citizens and help prevent loneliness."

"For many years, I've witnessed some of the events and activities put on at the centre, and seeing how the money raised to maintain the venue is being used and helping with the well-being of our older population."

The Charles Hunt Centre remains totally self-financing, monies coming from fund raising events, donations and nominal profits from services and entertainment supplied to members.