Mayor of Hailsham opens new cafe in town centre

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook took part in the opening of a new cafe in Hailsham town centre today [19 September].

The Mayor joined his wife Cllr Barbara Holbrook, Deputy Town Mayor Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Town Crier Terry Tozer and staff to declare 'The Laurel' by Bay Tree Foods officially open for business and took the opportunity to explore the new cafe and shop located at the former Link book/coffee shop premises in Market Square.

Bay Tree Foods, a Sussex-based catering company offering different menu and bar options for various events, including catering for weddings, christenings, funerals, barbecues, dinner parties, business lunches, tea parties, picnics and children's parties.

Their new premises in Market Square offers food baskets available daily combined with light lunches, some local crafts, and quality fayre produced by Bay Tree Foods.

​The Laurel is one of several new businesses which have opened in Hailsham town centre over the past couple of years, others including Belle's Pottery Studio and Cafe (Station Road), Hailsham Barbers and Furniture Now! (High Street), Sweet Tooth (Market Square), Raystede Charity Shop (Vicarage Field), 847847 Taxis, Monkey King Games and Sweethearts Party Boutique (George Street) and Happy Paws, Shelly's and Simply Weigh (St Mary's Walk).

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook said: "I am delighted to have been asked to attend the opening of the new business premises and it's wonderful to see enterprising people continue to set up businesses in our town. We have an increasingly vibrant town centre and the opening of The Laurel is a great addition!

"I wish Sarah and her business venture every success in the future."

