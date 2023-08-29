Mayor of Hailsham opens new shop in town centre

Town Mayor Councillor Paul Holbrook took part in the opening of a new clothing and accessories store in Hailsham town centre on Saturday [26 August].

The Mayor joined proprietors Michelle and Sean Mason to declare Shelly's officially open for business and was among a small number of people to explore the new shop located at 10B St Mary's Walk.

Shelly's is a stockist of ladies clothing (including plus size items) and children's clothing, as well as shoes (including school shoes and trainers) and accessories such as hand bags, children's lunch bags and lunchboxes.

Shelly's is one of several new businesses which have opened in Hailsham town centre over the past few years, others including Hailsham Barbers and Furniture Now! (High Street), Sweet Tooth (Market Square), Raystede Charity Shop (Vicarage Field), 847847 Taxis, Monkey King Games and Sweethearts Party Boutique (George Street) and Happy Paws and Simply Weigh (St Mary's Walk).

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook, who cut the ribbon at the official opening said: "I am delighted to have been asked to open the new shop and it's wonderful to see enterprising people continue to set up businesses in our town. We have an increasingly vibrant town centre and the opening of Shelly's is a great addition!"

"I wish proprietors Michelle and Sean and his business venture every success in the future."