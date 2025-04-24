The sculptures which are mostly figurative are on show at The Old Post Office, 65 High Street Lewes, on Saturdays 1-5pm until 17th May. Dinah said' The human form is infinitely varied and expresses such a variety of emotions it is completely fascinating to sculpt from life and create these figures. Its been wonderful to put on this show and huge thanks to Tapestry Childhood Education for the opportunity to use the space, Wenban Smith for their support and all the help to make it happen." A third of profits from the show will go towards planting trees in Lewes through Lewes Urban Arboretum.