NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Mayor opens the doors at Polegate care home Summer Fair

Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar opens summer fair at Bernhard Baron Cottage homes after a break of four years.
By Dan DunbarContributor
Published 18th Jul 2023, 08:56 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 08:57 BST

On Saturday afternoon local residents flocked to Bernhard Baron for an afternoon of fun and refreshments in their gardens.

Cllr Dan Dunbar said “It was lovely to greet hundreds of local people back to the care home for their summer fair which was a great success”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Bernhard Baron said: “Saturday was extra special, our Summer Fayre welcomed our local community for the first time in 4 years.

Most Popular
Mayor Cllr Dan DunbarMayor Cllr Dan Dunbar
Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar

"Thank you to the wonderful Residents, volunteers, staff, and cherished visitors who brought an abundance of joy to our Summer Fayre 2023!“

Related topics:MayorPolegateResidents