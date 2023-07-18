Mayor opens the doors at Polegate care home Summer Fair

On Saturday afternoon local residents flocked to Bernhard Baron for an afternoon of fun and refreshments in their gardens.
Cllr Dan Dunbar said “It was lovely to greet hundreds of local people back to the care home for their summer fair which was a great success”.
A spokesperson for Bernhard Baron said: “Saturday was extra special, our Summer Fayre welcomed our local community for the first time in 4 years.
"Thank you to the wonderful Residents, volunteers, staff, and cherished visitors who brought an abundance of joy to our Summer Fayre 2023!“