Mayor's concert well attended by residents and visitors

The Town Mayor got into the festival spirit when he joined in the celebrations of Hailsham Festival's 'Mayor’s Concert', which was held at Hailsham Parish Church on Saturday September 16.

Members of the public enjoyed the free event, which was introduced by the Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Paul Holbrook, before performances by Hailsham Choral Society, Hailsham Voices Community Pop Choir and acclaimed Bass Baritone, Jozik Kotz.

Hailsham Choral Society was delighted to be taking part in the Mayor's concert again this year performed a selection from their extensive repertoire, which apart from the great choral works included opera and Gilbert and Sullivan choruses, folksongs and some jazz classics.

Hailsham Voices, a community pop choir set up in 2018 and directed by local resident Abbie Marsden with the aim of inspiring people to sing, performed a string of contemporary choral works at the concert.

Bass Baritone Jozik Kotz conducted Hailsham Choral Society, in addition to performing a selection of solo songs. Having sung as a soloist at the Proms and at all the major London concert halls - with orchestras including the BBC Symphony, London Philharmonic, Philharmonia and English Chamber orchestras - Jozik has given over 150 performances with a wide range of choirs including the Sackville Singers, East Sussex Community Choir, East Sussex Young Voices and of course, Hailsham Choral Society.

"Hailsham has such amazingly rich groups of choristers and it was an honour for me to be part of this year's Hailsham Festival by hosting this special concert," said Cllr Holbrook. "I am very grateful to the Hailsham Choral Society, Hailsham Voices, Josik Kotz and, of course, the Festival Committee for organising what was undeniably an amazing concert and we all look forward to the wide range of live entertainment performances, as well as art trails, and workshops, which will showcase throughout the remainder of the month."

The Mayor's Concert was just part of this year's Hailsham Festival of Arts & Culture, itself being one of the highlights of the town’s events calendar and attracting a cross-section of artists and performers from the Southeast and further afield.