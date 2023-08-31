McCarthy Stone look to locals for name inspiration for new retirement development in Haywards Heath

Creative thinkers in and around Haywards Heath are being invited to “put their own stamp on the town’s future history” as part of a What’s in a Name? competition – and be in with a chance of winning a cash prize.

The UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy Stone, is challenging locals to come up with a name for its new Retirement Living development, on Boltro Road, which once complete, will comprise a stylish collection of one- and two-bedroom apartments exclusively designed for the over 60s.

The winner of the What’s in a Name? competition will receive a prize of £200 and see the development bear the chosen name when it opens.

Sam Burley, Divisional Sales Director for McCarthy Stone, said: "Our latest development in Haywards Heath will offer a unique opportunity for retirees to continue enjoying an independent and active lifestyle within a vibrant community, and so we are eager to find a suitable name that reinforces this.

McCarthy Stone Apartment

“We are looking for a name which will really represent the local community; and it can be anything from suggestions that honour local landmarks or scenery, to names integrating elements of the town’s rich history. This is a wonderful opportunity for someone to put their own stamp on the town’s future history and we can’t wait to see their suggestions.”

To be in with a chance of naming McCarthy Stone's new Haywards Heath development and winning £200, simply email [email protected] with your proposed development name and the reason behind it. Please include your name and contact details in the email and add ‘Haywards Heath naming competition’ in the email subject header. The competition is open to people of all ages from the local and surrounding areas, and the deadline for entries is Sunday 17th September 2023.

Work will commence on the site later this year, and future homeowners at the Haywards Heath development will have access to a cosy communal lounge, where they can enjoy chatting with new neighbours, as well as a stunning communal garden maintained by McCarthy Stone’s team.

A dedicated House Manager will take care of the day-to-day running of the development, and a secure entry system and 24-hour emergency call points will provide added peace-of-mind.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, meaning it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

For more details about Retirement Living in Haywards Heath, please call 0800 153 3435 or visit www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk.