Meads crash: Person airlifted to hospital following serious collision in Eastbourne

A person has been airlifted to hospital following a serious collision in Eastbourne today (Monday, April 8).
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 8th Apr 2024, 12:27 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 14:27 BST

A car and a motorbike were involved in a collision on the junction of Meads Street and Darley Road shortly after 10.30am this morning.

Police and paramedics were seen tending to a person on the scene for some time.

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECamb) has confirmed a person was flown to Brighton Hospital following the incident.

The area was blocked off while emergency services worked but has now been cleared.

Stagecoach earlier reported the 3 and 3A bus services are unable to serve the foot of Beachy Head or Meads Street, with services diverting via Chesterfield Road back to St Johns Road onto Meads Road.

Police have been approached for comment.

Air ambulance on the scene

1. Emergency services attend serious collision in Eastbourne

Air ambulance on the scene Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Aftermath of the incident

2. Emergency services attend serious collision in Eastbourne

Aftermath of the incident Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services are on the scene.

3. Emergency services attend serious collision in Eastbourne

Emergency services are on the scene. Photo: Megan Baker

Emergency services are on the scene.

4. Emergency services attend serious collision in Eastbourne

Emergency services are on the scene. Photo: Megan Baker

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PoliceSouth East Coast Ambulance Service