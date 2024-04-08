A car and a motorbike were involved in a collision on the junction of Meads Street and Darley Road shortly after 10.30am this morning.

Police and paramedics were seen tending to a person on the scene for some time.

A spokesperson for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECamb) has confirmed a person was flown to Brighton Hospital following the incident.

The area was blocked off while emergency services worked but has now been cleared.

Stagecoach earlier reported the 3 and 3A bus services are unable to serve the foot of Beachy Head or Meads Street, with services diverting via Chesterfield Road back to St Johns Road onto Meads Road.

Police have been approached for comment.

