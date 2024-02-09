Medi Tech Trust - from Hailsham to Mauritania
Graham Watson of Medi Tech Trust has recently returned from a successful venture at Cheikh Zayed Hospital in Nouakchott. He was joined by Kymora Scotland [UCLA, America]; and Lamine Niang,[Gran de Yoff Hospital, Senegal] who between them provided an intensive PCNL training programme.
A percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) is a procedure to remove a kidney stone or stones. Many patients were successfully operated upon during their January 2024 visit.
Graham Watson, made a stopover in Senegal to conduct Medi Tech Trust’s first Sub-Saharan Stone Surgery Seminar from Dakar.
The outcomes on the charity’s various training initiatives over the past few years indicate that circa 1,500 PCNL operations had been carried out in Senegal, Benin, Ghana and Malawi with a very high success rate.
These are impressive early figures and reflect the need for future training visits.