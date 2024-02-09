BREAKING

Medi Tech Trust - from Hailsham to Mauritania

Medi Tech Trust has recently sponsored three highly experienced Urological Surgeons to visit Mauritania in order to train local surgeons.
By Sandra LewisContributor
Published 9th Feb 2024, 15:30 GMT
Graham Watson of Medi Tech Trust has recently returned from a successful venture at Cheikh Zayed Hospital in Nouakchott. He was joined by Kymora Scotland [UCLA, America]; and Lamine Niang,[Gran de Yoff Hospital, Senegal] who between them provided an intensive PCNL training programme.

A percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) is a procedure to remove a kidney stone or stones. Many patients were successfully operated upon during their January 2024 visit.

Graham Watson, made a stopover in Senegal to conduct Medi Tech Trust’s first Sub-Saharan Stone Surgery Seminar from Dakar.

Graham Watson and colleagues in NouakchottGraham Watson and colleagues in Nouakchott
The outcomes on the charity’s various training initiatives over the past few years indicate that circa 1,500 PCNL operations had been carried out in Senegal, Benin, Ghana and Malawi with a very high success rate.

These are impressive early figures and reflect the need for future training visits.

