Medi Tech Trust leads the way in East Africa
During the week long workshop, at the Ethel Mutherika Maternity Wing of the Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lillongwe, training was given for specialist investigation and also to perform incontinence procedures on 120 previously assessed patients.
This ongoing project is funded by Medi Tech Trust, with experienced surgeons giving their free time to train the local surgeons in Malawi to be able to treat women who have this debilitating condition. The ultimate goal is to establish a training centre for surgeons from other countries in all of East Africa.
Now that this first initial training and practice has been completed the dedicated UK Surgeons will continue with remote discussion and assessment of the current cases. The project is ongoing and it is hoped to repeat this successful workshop with further teaching visits during the next three years.
Leading UK Urological Surgeon Tamsin Greenwell commented : “There is a myth that African women don’t suffer from incontinence other than those with post childbirth fistulas. This is clearly not true. We believe this is the first Urogynae workshop in East Africa.”