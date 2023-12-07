BREAKING

Medi Tech Trust's community initiative for Christmas 2023

Thanks to the generous donation made by PALLEX, a leading UK logistic company, the Hailsham-based Medi Tech Trust charity recently received 12 filled portable first aid boxes.
By Sandra LewisContributor
Published 7th Dec 2023, 15:07 GMT
Medi Tech Trust volunteers checking in the consignmentMedi Tech Trust volunteers checking in the consignment
Medi Tech Trust would like to invite any organisation involved with East Sussex Youth – sports clubs, youth clubs, scouts and guides etc. to apply for one of these first aid Boxes - for free!

Hurry we are sure they will go quickly….

Just phone 01323 442211 on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday or email [email protected]

