Medi Tech Trust's community initiative for Christmas 2023
Thanks to the generous donation made by PALLEX, a leading UK logistic company, the Hailsham-based Medi Tech Trust charity recently received 12 filled portable first aid boxes.
Medi Tech Trust would like to invite any organisation involved with East Sussex Youth – sports clubs, youth clubs, scouts and guides etc. to apply for one of these first aid Boxes - for free!
Hurry we are sure they will go quickly….
Just phone 01323 442211 on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday or email [email protected]