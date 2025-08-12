Mediaeval Baebes offer December date in Horsham

Song, dance, pomp and pageantry will announce the arrival of the Mediaeval Baebes in Horsham, with a torchlit procession to herald the start of their Twelfth Moon concert.

Spokeswoman Heather Joy said: “Embrace the magic, breathe in the atmosphere and join the parade as it makes it way to St Mary’s Church on Friday, December 12, for an evening of musical stories, poetry and theatre.

“Renowned for their soaring harmonies, stunning costumes and performing with a plethora of exotic historical instruments, the Mediaeval Baebes will be exalting the twelfth month in all its finery, along with the beauty and passion of all things midwinter.

“The Christmas concerts will see several tracks from their new upcoming album The Spinning Wheel being performed live for the first time. And, embracing the full Mediaeval Baebes Christmas vibe, a double A-side single, titled December and inspired by the torchlit processions, will be released in late November.

“Written and composed by Katharine Blake, it perfectly sets the scene for the enchanted evening to come. December tells of persons ‘gathering together, to awake the flame of old, for a story yet untold,’ with the uplifting melody and lyrics proclaiming joy and wonder, voices singing, cups overflowing and laughter.”

Heather added: “The Mediaeval Baebes are one of the most successful female-led early-music and folk ensembles in Europe. Over the years, the Mediaeval Baebes have released eleven studio albums and won an Ivor Novella Award for their performance on the BBC serialisation The Virgin Queen. They have also received two Emmy nominations and a Royal Television Society award as the featured artist alongside composer Martin Phipps, for the TV theme tune of ITV’s hit show Victoria.

“In 2023 The Mediaeval Baebes collaboration with Orbital’s Ringa Ringa enjoyed number six status in the album charts. And their unique siren call was invited to collaborate with TikTok lockdown sensation The Wellermen, as part of their Explorations remix album.”

Tickets for Horsham are available from www.mediaevalbaebes.com at £32.50 each and £15 for a child under the age of 16.

“The Spinning Wheel album with its twelve uniquely beautiful tracks is dedicated to the twelve months of the year. Embracing nature’s wonder, along with the sights, sounds and moods that abide with each month, it will be released in February 2026 in celebration of the Mediaeval Baebes’ 30th anniversary year.”