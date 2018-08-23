Medieval Festival this bank holiday weekend

England’s Medieval Festival at Herstmonceux Castle takes place this bank holiday weekend.

The festival is the biggest event of its kind in the UK running from August 24 to 27.

Visitors can attend for a day or camp for the whole weekend.

Some 30,000 people are expected to visit the Festival which will include performances of two set battles a day.

The jousting tournaments are a regular highlight, and become more spectacular with each new season.

Destrier, a group of medieval jousting enthusiasts widely known for their television and film appearances, has made Herstmonceux its venue of choice.

Organisers promise visitors will be surrounded by the sights, smells and excitement of medieval times.

Two thousand re-enactors in authentic medieval armour, real cannons, siege machines, longbows and crossbows will be on display.

Visitors will see a living history village, jesters, falconers, strolling minstrels, hogs roasting over open fires and taverns for the hungry and thirsty.

Youngsters will enjoy the Kids’ Kingdom, where wizards, knights, dragons and princesses await with traditional games and fascinating tales.

The festival will host several weddings, blessings and pagan hand-fasting celebrations over the weekend. for those wishing to tie the knot.

Visit www.englandsmedievalfestival.com to find out more.