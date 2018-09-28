Meet and greet with Jacqueline Wilson

To celebrate publication of Jacqueline’s new book, My Mum Tracy Beaker, and to coincide with Bookshop Day 2018, Much Ado Bookshop in Alfriston is hosting an exclusive book signing with the legendary author on Saturday October 6.

Customers who pre-order My Mum Tracy Beaker through the shop’s website can meet Jacqueline and have their book signed by her.

There will also be an opportunity to ask questions and have a photo taken with the author. All of the profits from the day will be donated to East Sussex Foster Care Association.

They are a local independent charity working with foster carers, their families and the children who are placed in their care.

There are a limited number of books available, so pre-ordering is essential.

However if you’re not able to attend the event, it is possible to reserve a signed copy and have it sent out by post.

My Mum Tracy Beaker centres around Tracy, who is now an adult, living with her daughter Jess.

This is the first time Jacqueline has returned to her best-known character and readers are keen to find out how life has treated Tracy.