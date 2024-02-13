Meet Raystede’s paw-some singletons that are seeking their fur-ever homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sadly, the continuing effects of the animal welfare and cost of living crises has had a big impact on the numbers of animals that the charity has been asked to take in and increasingly some of its residents do find themselves staying longer in its care than others.

From fantastic felines to gorgeous guinea pigs, Raystede is calling on animal lovers to open their hearts and consider adopting one of their furry residents.

As well as those animals looking for a potential adopter, some are also keen to find companionship themselves. Animals including rabbits and guinea pigs are social creatures and should always be kept in pairs or groups and so some Raystede residents are hoping to find new partners as well as a new home.

Raystede’s paw-some singletons

Some of the singletons looking for a loving home this Valentine’s Day include:

Koda is a 3 year old German Shepherd cross, is a wise, gentle soul who has thrived since being in our care. While he can be cautious of new people and loud noises, he has grown in confidence and is much more willing to make friends. Koda is very affectionate, cheeky and playful!

Monty is a confident 9 year old cat looking for a nice rural place to call home. He’s very outdoorsy so would love a new home where he can wander to his heart’s content! Monty does enjoy a fuss and head tickle, but enjoys affection on his own terms and so his new owners would need to be respectful of his likes and dislikes.

Teddy is a 6 year old guinea pig and came to Raystede due to the loss of his companion. He is a very gentle and sweet old gent, who is looking for a male companion to spend his time with. Teddy can be initially a little shy, so may hide but will come out of hiding when presented with healthy, tasty treats!

Koda

Thumper is a neutered 1 year old single male rabbit who is looking for his wifebun. Thumper is specifically looking for a female rabbit companion as he does not get along with males. He is litter trained and a very tidy young bun so would be suitable to either an indoor or outdoor space.

Miriam Dowding, Raystede’s Rehoming Manager says: “Adopting an animal is a big decision and we always encourage people to think carefully about what’s involved, both with the application process and then with animal ownership. It’s important to consider what animal might suit your individual circumstances.

“We have a wide variety of animals that are looking for their forever homes and we know that while adopting from a rescue centre can take a little extra time and a bit of patience, the rewards are definitely worth it.”

These rewards are evident from the feedback Raystede receives from previous adopters, such as Amber the labradoodle’s new family who picked her up a few months ago and is now settled into their family. Commenting on life with a rescue dog, her new family said:

Monty

“Amber is doing just great. She is fully integrated into our family and we have all fallen totally in love with her. At home, she loves to chill out or sleep during the day and is great company when working from home. In the evening she snuggles up on the sofa with us.

“She loves her long walks running through the woods and fields with two doggy pals and rolling in mud! We really feel that Amber is a dog in a million and we are so grateful to have her.”

Full information about Raystede’s adoption process and all the animals currently looking for new homes can be found here - https://www.raystede.org/adopt/