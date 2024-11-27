Meet the Brighton magistrate helping to deliver justice for victims

Local magistrate, Eve, 54, is calling on people from Sussex to join her in ensuring victims get justice. This comes as the 14,500 volunteer magistrates across England and Wales gained new enhanced sentencing powers last week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eve, from Brighton, became a magistrate in 2006 because she always had an interest in law and wanted to actively help her local community. Magistrates will play a crucial role in helping the government to cut down the court backlog and keep the public safe.

Eve says: “I’ve always been interested in the criminal justice system and becoming a magistrate combined that interest with being an active part of the community. When I became a mother, I still wanted to get out and meet real people and I worked largely from home and wanted to help as much as I could and find out more about my local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When my children were young, I volunteered during term-time, balancing work and family. It was great to have that flexibility. You need to volunteer at least 13 days a year to sit in court, and more time for training, for a minimum of five years.

Magistrate Eve

“I’m now a part-time registrar and as well as sitting as a magistrate, I help at my local youth centre. Despite a lot of time spent volunteering, I still have time to play beach volleyball too!”

The thousands of magistrates across England and Wales play a vital role in the justice system on a voluntary basis. No qualifications, legal knowledge or experience of the law is needed to become a magistrate. The Ministry of Justice is currently looking for people between the ages of 18 and 74 to volunteer in Sussex.

The mother-of-three adds: “Magistrates come from all walks of life and hear cases ranging from petty theft to serious assault. It can be hard work, intellectually and emotionally, but you are supported and have all the training you need in order to feel confident about your decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You don’t need any legal experience – it’s about being a good listener, having life experience, an interest in people and being fair. Bring an open mind, rational thinking and a willingness to work in a team. All training, including legal advice from a legal adviser and support from other members of the bench, is provided.

“If you are someone who wants to be involved in decisions that make a difference in your community and help to deliver justice, then you should apply. I’ve learnt a lot in the 18 years I’ve been volunteering as a magistrate. It’s improved my listening skills, ability to manage people and made me more patient. And every time I go into court I always learn something new alongside transferable skills like effective communication, empathy and team building.

All magistrates receive full training, a mentor, and on-going support from a legal adviser, who will help them to follow the correct procedures. All decisions will be made as part of a team of three on a bench to ensure a balanced and fair consideration of cases.

The bench works together in court to hear and decide cases and support one another. One magistrate acts as the Presiding Justice, who is required to speak in court, with two supporting ‘wingers’.

To find out more about becoming a magistrate or apply, visit Magistrates Recruitment - Volunteer as a magistrate.