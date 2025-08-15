Meet the magnificent Aslan in Eastbourne

The magnificent Aslan puppet from the acclaimed production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe which is playing at Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre from 12 to 16 August, made a special appearance in front of the theatre to mark the show’s visit to Eastbourne and to celebrate the town’s upcoming Airbourne: Eastbourne International Airshow.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show boasts some spectacular aerial work – as the Queen of Narnia, played by the Olivier-Award winning Katy Stephens takes to the air during each performance – reaching a height of 5.5 metres.

The Pevensies are played by Joanna Adaran as Susan, Jesse Dunbar as Peter, Kudzai Mangome as Lucy and Bunmi Osadolor as Edmund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining them are: Elliot Clay (Mr Pope and Foxtrot), Andrew Davison (Mr Wilson Schroedinger, Jack Rabbit, Aslan Puppeteer and Head Cruel), Anya de Villiers (Mrs Beaver), Molly Francis (Mrs Pevensie, Aslan Puppeteer and Robin) Ruby Greenwood (Onstage Swing) Ffion Haf (Miss Gumley-Warmley and Phoenix), Rhiannon Hopkins (Miss Chutney and Blue Badger), Joe Keenan (Mr Granville, Spirit of the Moon and Red Squirrel), Oliver Magor (Onstage Swing), JB Maya (Onstage Swing), Luca Moscardini (Onstage Swing), Alfie Richards (Mr Tumnus, White Mouse and Badger), Marc Serratosa (Onstage Swing), Kraig Thornber (The Professor, Father Xmas and Wise Owl), Ed Thorpe (Mr Beaver), Rhodri Watkins (Mr Brinkworth, March Hare and Aslan Puppeteer) and Shane Anthony Whiteley (Maugrim, Satyr and White Stag) and Stanton Wright as Aslan.

C.S. Lewis’ book was first published in October 1950. Since then, over 85 million copies in 60 languages have been sold. It is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time. The stage adaptation of Lewis’ iconic book enjoyed a hugely successful, critically-acclaimed London run in 2022/3.

Producer Chris Harper said: ‘We are delighted to welcome children and adults alike on this spectacular journey through the wardrobe, and are proud to be marking the 75th anniversary of the publication of CS Lewis’ novel with this production.’

Director Michael Fentiman added: ‘Our beautiful production of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers. It is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.’