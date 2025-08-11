Meet the winner of Chichester’s first-ever poetry slam

Ayana Playle, Worthing-based winner of Chichester’s first-ever poetry slam, believes humour was key to her success.

She triumphed in the Tongue Tied slam, organised by poets Charlie Rosse and Ryan Burle, which took place in Chichester’s Chichester Inn.

“It was lovely. I just saw it on Ryan's Instagram and I was quite intrigued that it was Chichester's first-ever poetry slam. I just love poetry and if I see anything that is happening and I am around then I will always try to give it a go. I went along. I've done a couple before but I'm still relatively new to this. I started getting into spoken word events about a year ago. I just signed up for this on a whim. They chose two winners from each heat and we went through to the final.

“For the final I was pulled out of the hat first, and really there is a rule that if you get pulled out of the hat first then you don't win. With some crowds it takes them a little while to get warmed up as they go along, but actually not everyone writes down their scores straight away for every poet so maybe that was why. But I really didn't think I was going to win because there were so many other really, really talented poets.

“I write a lot about identity. For me I write a lot about being a queer woman and navigating life in my 20s. I also write a lot about veganism and animal rights. I use poetry to try to talk about injustices that I feel quite passionately about. I also try to write relateably and I also try to make things quite funny. I try to get humour into quite serious topics. I like to try to make my poems a little bit light-hearted. I also write a lot about family and love and heartbreak and all that kind of fun stuff. It's anything and everything really for me.”

Ayana hasn't been published yet as a poet but would like to be: “People often ask where they can find my poetry.”

With just three rounds this year, this year’s first-ever Chichester poetry slam was oversubscribed, says organiser Charlie. Next year's final will remain in the June slot but the heats will start much earlier. There will be more rounds, kicking off in the autumn, to allow many more people to take part.

Poetry slams are extremely popular in London but on the south coast are relatively few and far between. The closest one is in Brighton. Poets Charlie Rosse and Ryan Burle decided to fill the gap, with the promise of bringing something completely fresh to Chichester’s poetry scene.

Charlie said: “A poetry slam isn't as aggressive as it sounds. It's a spoken word competition but it's judged in a way that is so open-hearted and so wonderful that you forget the competitive element. It feels like a poetry open mic but there is a scoring element which adds to the excitement but really doesn't take away the open-heartedness.”