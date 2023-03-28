Meeting room available to hire for community groups in Hailsham

Bookings from residents, voluntary associations and local community groups are being taken for the hire of the Fleur de Lys Meeting Room, which is located within the Town Council office building in Market Street.

Hirers can use the meeting room for regular and one-off events and can include social clubs and activities, pre-school and toddler groups, and craft exhibits, as well as seminars, conferences, business meetings and public consultation events.

The meeting room can accommodate up to 30 guests and includes tables, chairs, a toilet and small fitted kitchen (cutlery, crockery, kettle, coffee percolator and fridge included). Access to the meeting room is via garden at the rear of the Town Council offices. The room is a flexible space, and the layout can be adapted to suit hirers' requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current regular hirers include the Hailsham U3A Family History and Leader groups, Hailsham Festival Committee, East Sussex Foster Care Association, Street Learning and other groups.

"The Fleur de Lys Meeting Room, situated within the Grade II Listed 'Inglenook' building, is located centrally and within close proximity to the town centre and free car parking facilities," said Town Clerk John Harrison.

"For many decades, the meeting room - which is also used for the Town Council's committee meetings - has played a significant role in terms of offering a cosy, set-back and private venue that meets the requirements of local community groups, voluntary associations and public-sector bodies, as well as private hirers."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So, whether you need a quiet place to run job interviews, you're presenting a service to new clients, want to carry out training sessions, have an exhibition or class to run, or wish to organise a play group or host a talk, the Fleur de Lys Meeting Room could be the ideal low-cost venue for you."

The Fleur de Lys Meeting Room is available for hire seven days a week - during office hours as well as evenings and weekends, all at very affordable prices for groups/charities and private hire.