Two men are being sought by police following a string of vandalism incidents in July.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The pair have been pictured in connection with three trucks having been vandalised in the Chichester area in July, police have said.

The incidents happened between midnight and 6am on July 1 around Kingsham Quarry when two men entered and caused significant damage to the windows and tires of vehicles while rummaging through cabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Paul Sanzen-Baker from the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Vehicle vandalism is a serious offence that will not be tolerated.

"We are eager to identify the perpetrators and urge anyone with information to come forward."