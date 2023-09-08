BREAKING
Men sought after trucks vandalised in Chichester

Two men are being sought by police following a string of vandalism incidents in July.
By Joe Stack
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:56 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 12:57 BST
The pair have been pictured in connection with three trucks having been vandalised in the Chichester area in July, police have said.

The incidents happened between midnight and 6am on July 1 around Kingsham Quarry when two men entered and caused significant damage to the windows and tires of vehicles while rummaging through cabs.

Inspector Paul Sanzen-Baker from the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Vehicle vandalism is a serious offence that will not be tolerated.

"We are eager to identify the perpetrators and urge anyone with information to come forward."

If you can assist the investigation, please report online or call 101, quoting reference 173 of 03/07.