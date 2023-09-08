Men sought after trucks vandalised in Chichester
Two men are being sought by police following a string of vandalism incidents in July.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The pair have been pictured in connection with three trucks having been vandalised in the Chichester area in July, police have said.
The incidents happened between midnight and 6am on July 1 around Kingsham Quarry when two men entered and caused significant damage to the windows and tires of vehicles while rummaging through cabs.
Inspector Paul Sanzen-Baker from the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "Vehicle vandalism is a serious offence that will not be tolerated.
"We are eager to identify the perpetrators and urge anyone with information to come forward."
If you can assist the investigation, please report online or call 101, quoting reference 173 of 03/07.