Men's Health Week 2023 - Hastings and St Leonards men's celebration event

Did you know that June 12 to June 18 is Men’s Health Week 2023, a time set aside to have conversations around men’s health and wellbeing. The Hastings and St Leonards Men’s Health and Wellbeing Project are delighted to be holding a free, open access men’s celebration event at: Hastings Observer Building on Saturday June 17 - 10am to 3pm.
By Teresa FlowerContributor
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 16:08 BST
Local men are leading the way.Local men are leading the way.
Local men, friends and families, are invited to join this community conversation about what matters for men in Hastings and St Leonards and together, help shape the future for men’s health and wellbeing locally.

The event will bring together groups and services for local men, share the learning from the project so far and hear what local men have to say.There will be a marketplace, workshops and activities and a stage showing films, presentations, and entertainment.

Join us to:

• Share your thoughts on the new project logo and branding. This has been designed by a group of local men who will be there to share their journey and listen to what you think.

• Meet ‘the unusual suspects’, local men who will be on hand to have a chat and tell you how you can get involved.

• Take part in workshops and activities such as men’s yoga, arts and music creative workshops, A Band of Brothers film and discussion, Active Hastings Smoothie Bike, chat with Jonny on his sofa, visit the Men’s Book Corner and add to the ‘follow the duck’ conversation.

There will be lots of opportunities for you to have your voice heard and collaborate on shaping the future for Men in Hastings and St Leonards.

Don’t forget the free tea, coffee and cake.

Look out for the firefighters on the day who are out and about and ready to welcome you to the event.

We look forward to seeing you there.

To find out more about the Hastings and St Leonards Mens Health and Wellbeing Project and how to get invovled visit our webpage: tinyurl.com/hvamenshealth

