Michael Messer and Chaz Jankel offer Chichester gig on back of album

Michael Messer and Chaz Jankel combine for a gig at Chichester’s Bar Havana on Tuesday, February 25 on the back of their first album together which came out last year.

“But over the decades we kept in touch. And then we met around 20 years ago for a musical day. I spent the day with him and we had a great time and then after that it was occasional telephone calls saying we must get together but then it happened. A few days before lockdown, I got a call from him saying come over and bring your guitars and let's make some music. We had never done that before but Chaz being Chaz instead of just grabbing guitars and having a jam, he had put some tracks together and recorded some stuff that he thought would get into my vibe. He was absolutely spot on. We put a microphone up and we jammed our way through some tunes. We had some fun and then we went to the pub for a meal and then we came back and jammed some more and recorded. And then lockdown happened but over the next week or two we both listened to what we'd done and we both thought it was great and we both thought we should do some more. I started writing songs and Chaz started firing musical ideas at me. And when Chaz gets an idea in his head, he is really prolific. Every day there were more musical ideas coming at me. Some of them sat with me and some of them didn't but throughout the lockdown, we started to get the feel of what an album could be. Once we were out of lockdown I went to Chaz’s house and we started, and the great thing about working with Chaz is that he is a multi instrumentalist. You can build a track in an hour. It's not computer generated. It's the real thing and over the next 12 months we did it. It was just we decided that we would write a song and then record it and mix it and finish it and then do another. It was maybe a song a month.