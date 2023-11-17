Mid Sussex artist Clare Buckle selected for London show

Mid Sussex artist and printmaker Clare Buckle has been selected to exhibit at this year’s ‘ING Discerning Eye exhibition at the prestigious Mall Galleries in London.

Clare's landscape prints and paintings take inspiration from places that are not considered conventionally beautiful, such as industrial sites and suburban streets, and aim to show the beauty that can be found in these subjects.

The ING Discerning Eye exhibition takes place at the Mall Galleries from 17 to 26 November 2023, and online until 31 December 2023.

The exhibition was curated by a star-studded panel including singer Ian “H” Watkins and former England footballer Tony Adams among other taste makers. Clare's print 'Peterhead' was selected by international light artist Chris Levine.

'Peterhead' screen print by Clare Buckle

After studying Illustration at the Royal College of Art Clare worked as a freelance illustrator before turning to fine art. She has exhibited widely in the UK and her work is held in collections around the world. As well as her art practice she runs popular courses and workshops both in person and online. You can keep track of Clare's work via her Instagram and website.

Out of 6,500 entries, 628 artworks by 387 creatives were shortlisted for this prestigious show.

The ING Discerning Eye showcases talent in a wide range of media – painting, drawing, sculpture, print, photography, video, textile, ceramic and more.

The exhibition is free to visit, from 10am to 5pm daily until Saturday 25 November. 10am to 1pm on Sunday 26 November.

Clare Buckle, artist and art tutor

All works in the exhibition are for sale. Because of their small-scale (under 20 inches / 50 centimetres in any dimension), the works displayed in the ING Discerning Eye exhibition aim to be accessible to all art lovers, even those with limited spaces or budgets.