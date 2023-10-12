Mid Sussex District Council announces three free events for young families

Following the successful summer Play Day programme, Mid Sussex District Council has announced that it is hosting a further three Play Day events this October half term.

The free family events aimed at children aged under 10 will be held between 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm at the following locations:

· Tuesday 24 October – Kings Centre, Burgess Hill

· Wednesday 25 October – Jubilee Community Centre, East Grinstead

· Thursday 26 October – Woodside Community Centre, Haywards Heath

Children and families can get involved with a range of activities including arts and crafts, circus skills, mini golf, football, and DJ workshops.

Councillor Alison Bennett, Deputy Leader of Mid Sussex District Council, shared: “I am delighted that we’ll be hosting another three Play Day events this October half term. It was fantastic to see so many families enjoying themselves at our summer events and I am grateful to our providers who work so hard to create engaging activities for our community.”

More than 2,500 people attended the summer Play Day events, a 59% increase from the previous year. Families enjoyed puppet shows, DJ workshops and mini rugby taster sessions as well as learning about recycling initiatives and first aid training.

The events are just one part of the Council’s programme and commitment to provide high quality, engaging events for children, young people, and families.