Mid Sussex to promote 70 hectares of employment space at UKREiiF

Opportunity Mid Sussex, the inward investment platform of Mid Sussex District Council, will promote 70 hectares of employment space at one of the UK’s premier real estate, investment, and infrastructure shows.

Representatives from Mid Sussex District Council will attend UKREiiF in Leeds from 21-23 May 2024 to promote and showcase the area to investors, building on the many strengths of the district and the significant growth being delivered.

The expert team will join industry leaders to talk about the opportunities for development in the district, take part in debates and network to effect positive change and generate further investment.

Opportunity Mid Sussex is looking forward to letting investors and the Government know that Mid Sussex is open for business, that this is a council focused on positive change and delivering results.

David McGougan, Panattoni development director, South East

Mid Sussex is an ideal location for businesses to grow and flourish, with new employment space planned, fantastic landscapes in the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and National Park, and excellent transport links by rail, road, and air. This event will further put Mid Sussex on the map and showcase the huge potential for investment and growth that the region has to offer.

With a cluster of businesses offering highly skilled work in sectors such as engineering and advanced manufacturing, MedTech, life sciences, Agri-tech, computer games development, multi-media software development, as well as e-commerce, financial and professional services, this is a fantastic opportunity for developers to create spaces for businesses to grow.

In addition, a further 40,000m2 of employment space is now available at Panattoni Park Burgess Hill and ready for tenant fit-out, much of which is available for high value technology-led businesses.

Panattoni, the largest logistics developer in the UK and Europe, said demand for the high-quality commercial space has already been strong and will be promoting the space at UKREiiF.

The South Downs

David McGougan, Panattoni’s development director in the South East, said: “Our core business plan at Panattoni is to go into regions which are undersupplied with commercial property, especially in the South East. We saw there was an opportunity for us to speculatively develop this site to deliver much needed employment and space for businesses to grow.

“Mid Sussex already has an existing industrial base and a very strong demographic in terms of availability of labour and excellent access to motorways.

“It’s a great place to live and work. It’s close to both the seaside and the countryside, you've got the universities, plus cities and towns nearby to visit including London and Brighton which are both easily accessible by train. It has huge potential to grow."

Opportunity Mid Sussex will champion a total of 22 housing sites and seven employment sites, across the district, many of which are already in development and the allocation for a new Science and Technology Park when they attend UKREiiF.

Continental AG Burgess Hill

Businesses already based in the area include Swiss multinational healthcare company Roche Diagnostics, multinational engineering company Continental AG, which develops Advanced Driver Assistance Systems from its hub in Burgess Hill and Universal Quantum the groundbreaking quantum computing start-up that has chosen Haywards Heath as its HQ.

Working in partnership with Homes England, the £1bn+ Burgess Hill Strategic Growth Programme in the heart of Mid Sussex is expected to deliver 5,000 homes and 15,000 jobs as well as major infrastructure improvements. It includes 25,000m2 of employment space, a Science and Technology Park in Burgess Hill, which will cost £250m to develop, providing 100,000m2 of employment space and 2,500 new jobs.

The UK's Real Estate, Investment, and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) will take place in Leeds in May 2024.

Opportunity Mid Sussex (OMS) will exhibit at the event, which draws over 10,000 attendees and 150 exhibitors, to highlight and promote the district.