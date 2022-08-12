Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The temporary restrictions across large parts of Sussex mean customers will not be allowed to use hosepipes for watering their gardens, for washing cars, or for filling pools.

The action has been taken to save water after a July in which the South East only saw eight per cent average rainfall for the month.

However, water leaks were reported in the run-up to the ban, including a leak in Ashenground Road, Haywards Heath.

West Sussex County Councillor Sujan Wickremaratchi's photo of the leak on Ashenground Road, Haywards Heath

South East Water has now apologised and said two of the leaks are scheduled to be fixed soon.

West Sussex County Councillor Sujan Wickremaratchi said on Tuesday, August 9: “If you look at Ashenground Road it’s been there over a month now.”

“The water’s seeping from underground and now it’s made a pothole and it’s becoming a pond,” he said, adding that cars driving through sometimes splash pedestrians.

“More than anything it's just wasting water,” said Mr Wickremaratchi.

A Haywards Heath resident's photo of the leak on Ashenground Road, Haywards Heath

He said he had been reporting the issue for a month via West Sussex Highways who had been contacting South East Water.

Mr Wickremaratchi said he thought it was unfair for the company to prevent people from using hosepipes but not fix the leak quickly.

A Lindfield resident emailed the Middy a photo showing leaking water on Lewes Road, Lindfield, on August 8, saying it had been like that for a week.

A Lindfield resident's photo of the leak on Lewes Road, Lindfield

Hassocks residents also reported leaks on their High Street this morning (August 12).

Ben Hewes, distribution manager for South East Water, said: “We sorry that the leaks on Ashenground Road, Haywards Heath, and Lewes Road, Lindfield, are causing frustration and concern for residents with a hosepipe ban coming in.

“Technicians have visited the sites to assess the situation.

“Leaks are prioritised and planned in accordingly across our supply region, and while we do not want any leaks running, we have to work with local highways agencies to apply for the necessary permits.

“Both leaks have been allocated to a repair team and are both scheduled to be fixed on 16 August, barring any emergencies.”