Midhurst and Easebourne Jumble Trail returns

Midhurst Town Council are organising a Jumble Trail this Sunday for residents to get involved with in Midhurst and Easebourne.

One man's trash is another man's treasure, and Midhurst Town Council aim to promote sustainability and reusing of clothes, homewares and electrics by hosting their annual Jumble Trail.

This event is a great opportunity for residents to sell their unwanted items outside of their own homes, or for those wishing to pick up a bargain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will run in various locations across Midhurst and Easebourne on Sunday July 16 from 10am until 2pm.

Sell your unwanted items or shop for bargains