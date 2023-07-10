Midhurst and Easebourne Jumble Trail returns

One man's trash is another man's treasure, and Midhurst Town Council aim to promote sustainability and reusing of clothes, homewares and electrics by hosting their annual Jumble Trail.
This event is a great opportunity for residents to sell their unwanted items outside of their own homes, or for those wishing to pick up a bargain.
The event will run in various locations across Midhurst and Easebourne on Sunday July 16 from 10am until 2pm.
Those wishing to visit the jumble trail sites can visit www.midhurst-tc.gov.uk, where they can follow a link to an interactive map, showing all of the houses taking part.