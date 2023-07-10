NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Midhurst and Easebourne Jumble Trail returns

Midhurst Town Council are organising a Jumble Trail this Sunday for residents to get involved with in Midhurst and Easebourne.
By Jess Brown-FullerContributor
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:49 BST

One man's trash is another man's treasure, and Midhurst Town Council aim to promote sustainability and reusing of clothes, homewares and electrics by hosting their annual Jumble Trail.

This event is a great opportunity for residents to sell their unwanted items outside of their own homes, or for those wishing to pick up a bargain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event will run in various locations across Midhurst and Easebourne on Sunday July 16 from 10am until 2pm.

Most Popular
Sell your unwanted items or shop for bargains Sell your unwanted items or shop for bargains
Sell your unwanted items or shop for bargains

Those wishing to visit the jumble trail sites can visit www.midhurst-tc.gov.uk, where they can follow a link to an interactive map, showing all of the houses taking part.

Related topics:Midhurst Town CouncilMidhurst