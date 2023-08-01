Midhurst Arts Society provides enrichment day at Easebourne Primary School by local artist.

Easebourne Primary School and Midhurst Arts Society have been working closely together over the last couple of years to help improve artistic opportunities and funding for children throughout the school.

Year 2 were the lucky class to benefit from the society’s most recent generosity with a visit from a local watercolour artist.

Sharon started the day by showing the class how to draw a seahorse step by step. (Tying in beautifully with their Coastal topic!)

In the afternoon, they continued by creating weird creatures and by looking at adding details particularly scales and eyes. Sharon even left one of her paintings for the children to add their own details to and then keep in school.

Sharon inspires the children by showing some of her own artwork.

Amanda Catchpole, Class Teacher, said: “Sharon spent a day working with my class. They followed a step-by-step drawing and then worked on sketching details such as eyes and scales.

"Throughout the day, Sharon inspired them with stories and anecdotes, her continual encouragement and motivation as well as her obvious expertise. It was incredible to see how engaged the children were and how they managed to retain focus for such a long time.

"Sharon had such a lovely manner with them and was so encouraging, they were completely absorbed!”

Sharon said that working with the children was a delight.

